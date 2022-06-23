OCC Warns Of Bank Compliance Staffing Woes In Risk Report

By Jon Hill (June 23, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it has seen an increase in competition among banks for compliance experts and warned that the banking sector faces a "growing challenge" with hiring and retaining trained personnel. The OCC's latest report on risks to the federal banking system flagged staffing difficulties as one of several drivers of heightened operational and compliance risk for banks, which the agency said are navigating an "increasingly complex operating environment." Not only are banks still dealing with the pandemic's lingering impact, for example, but they are also confronting elevated cyber threats, fraught macroeconomic conditions,...

