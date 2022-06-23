Senate OKs $19 Million For High Court Security, US Marshals

By James Arkin (June 23, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Senate unanimously approved $19.4 million in supplemental funding for Supreme Court security just a week after President Joe Biden signed into law expanded protections for justices' family members, amid concerns about security following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the longstanding precedent of Roe v. Wade. The supplemental funding measure approved by the Senate late Wednesday includes $10.3 million for the U.S. Marshals Service and $9.1 million for the Supreme Court. The additional funding is for the remainder of the fiscal year through the end of September. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and cosponsored...

