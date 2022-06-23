Pot Advocates Ask 8th Circ. To Put Neb. Election Law On Ice

By Sam Reisman (June 23, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska state law that would require medical marijuana advocates to collect signatures from a wide swath of rural counties to get a legalization initiative on the ballot is unconstitutional, advocates have told the Eighth Circuit. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, or NMM, said in a Wednesday brief that the mandate at issue, which has been stayed by a lower court judge, "dilutes the power of voters in urban, populous counties and creates a disparity in petition power with those in rural or less populous counties." The campaign sued in May to block the rule, alleging that it lacked the resources to...

