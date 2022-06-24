Akerman Brings On Ex-CFPB Senior Counsel To DC Office

By Sarah Jarvis (June 24, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former senior counsel with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has joined Akerman LLP's consumer financial services, data and technology practice group in Washington, D.C., where she will focus on defending financial services providers, the firm announced. Nora Rigby served almost 10 years in the CFPB's Office of Regulations, most recently as chief of staff and senior counsel, according to Akerman's Thursday announcement. She started at the firm on June 13, weeks after Akerman rebranded its consumer financial services practice group as CF+. Rigby told Law360 Friday that she was drawn to Akerman for its long-standing consumer finance practice and its...

