High Court Ruling Tees Up Tough Gun Control Battle

By Y. Peter Kang (June 23, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's expansion of gun rights Thursday was one of the largest in recent history and is certain to erode strict gun control laws in some states, and while resistance strategies are available, it won't be easy to circumvent the decision, experts said. In the 6-3 ruling in a case known as Bruen, the court's conservative majority found that New York's restrictive licensing regime for firearm carry permits is unconstitutional because the law, which requires concealed-carry applicants to establish "proper cause" as to why they need the permit, essentially requires applicants to demonstrate life-threatening circumstances. Thursday's ruling immediately calls...

