Ga. Justices Balk At Giving Clerks Quasi-Judicial Immunity

By Kelcey Caulder (June 23, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices signaled during oral argument Thursday that clerks of the Atlanta Municipal Court who failed to remove a rescinded order from a stack of files transmitted to Fulton County state court may not be entitled to quasi-judicial immunity, in a case brought by a man who says he was wrongly arrested due to their negligence. The justices indicated they're skeptical of the arguments made by former clerk administrator Christopher Patterson and two deputy clerks, Michael Dawson and Tracy Armstead, who claim they're entitled to quasi-judicial immunity in Henry Stanley's suit against them. In the suit, Stanley alleged the...

