Quarles & Brady Adds Business Law Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 24, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Quarles & Brady LLP has brought in a business law partner in its Washington, D.C. office who helps advise companies on the formation of investment vehicles, strategic transactions and other investments, the firm said Thursday. Amanda Leese also has experience advising clients on deals worth billions of dollars and working with matters in financial services, biomedical devices and transportation, the firm said. Her first day was June 20. Some of those transactions included the $2.7 billion sale of a biomedical device company and a more than $150 million deal in the sale of a surgical device manufacturer, according to her firm...

