SEC Upholds FINRA Decision To Bar Broker For Alleged Fraud

By Al Barbarino (June 23, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday upheld a decision from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to bar a former registered representative after previously upholding fraud claims against him. Louis Ottimo, a former registered representative with ex-member firm EKN Financial Services Inc., sought a review of a FINRA bar, but the commission denied the appeal on grounds that "numerous aggravating factors" support FINRA's determination. "For the purpose of this appeal, Ottimo does not dispute the presence of certain aggravating factors FINRA identified in imposing a bar, including that he acted intentionally or recklessly and that he [benefited] financially from his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS