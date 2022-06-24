Ariz. Judge Says Dispensary Must Rehire Union Organizer

By Emily Brill (June 24, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An Arizona cannabis dispensary must rehire a sales associate it fired in 2020 after she ran a unionization campaign at the store, an Arizona federal judge has ruled, granting an injunction request from a National Labor Relations Board official. U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow ruled Thursday that NLRB regional director Cornele Overstreet successfully argued that an injunction under National Labor Relations Act Section 10(j) prompting Curaleaf Arizona's rehire of Anissa Keane was warranted. Without the injunction, organizing activity at Curaleaf's Gilbert, Arizona, dispensary could be chilled, given an NLRB judge's finding — which is likely to be upheld by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS