Big Banks Get Good Marks In Fed's Latest Stress Tests

By Jon Hill (June 23, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve said Thursday that the nation's biggest banks have passed their latest round of stress tests and could keep credit flowing to the U.S. economy even amid a severe recession. The 34 banks participating in this year's supervisory stress tests stayed above their minimal capital requirements when subjected to a hypothetical global recession, the Fed said. This stress scenario, which featured severe strains in the commercial real estate and corporate debt markets, was tougher than last year's scenario, according to the Fed. The annual stress tests are intended to gauge how well big banks' balance sheets would hold up...

