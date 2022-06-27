Fed. Circ. Backs Patent Challengers More Than Patent Owners

By Britain Eakin (June 27, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Patent owners face a tougher road on appeal than accused defendants and patent challengers, with the Federal Circuit affirming underlying decisions patent owners want overturned 78% of the time, according to statistics from Morrison & Foerster. Conversely, the Federal Circuit affirms decisions that defendants and patent challengers are appealing just 59% of the time, meaning they get the appeals court to reverse or vacate the decision they're appealing 41% of the time, compared to 22% of the time for patent owners, Morrison & Foerster partner Brian Matsui said. The data Matsui analyzed involves 1,800 Federal Circuit appeals from November 2019 through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS