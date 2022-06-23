Ex-UBS Adviser Gets 6 Years For Stealing $6M From Clients

By Lauren Berg (June 23, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a former UBS Financial Services adviser to 6½ years behind bars for stealing $6 million from client accounts under his management, which he spent on extramarital affairs, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. German Nino, of Broward County, pled guilty in April to three counts of wire fraud in relation to the theft and on Wednesday received a sentence of 78 months in prison, according to a Justice Department news release. From about 2014 to 2020, Nino, who worked at a branch office of UBS in Miami, made 62 unauthorized transfers totaling close to $6...

