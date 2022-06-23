Trump DOJ Officials Detail Pressure To Overturn Election

By James Arkin (June 23, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump nearly replaced the attorney general with a U.S. Department of Justice attorney willing to go along with his push to overturn the election after the department's senior leadership repeatedly rebuffed his false allegations of election fraud, former officials told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday. The public testimony from three members of the Trump administration's DOJ — former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel — underscored the degree to which Trump pressured the department to go...

