Slaughter Guides Essentra's £312M Packaging Units Sale

By Najiyya Budaly (June 24, 2022, 12:42 PM BST) -- Global manufacturer Essentra PLC said it will sell two of its packaging businesses to Mayr-Melnhof Group AG in a cash-only deal of £312 million ($384 million) so that it can focus on its components business. Essentra, which was advised by Slaughter and May on the sale, said it will dispose of ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Ltd. and Essentra Packaging US Inc. and their subsidiaries to Mayr-Melnhof, which is based in Vienna, the Austrian capital. Essentra said it will use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and make a small contribution to its defined benefit pension schemes. The company, which is listed...

