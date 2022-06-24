Brits Say US OneCoin Money Laundering Case Belongs In UK

By Richard Crump (June 24, 2022, 4:45 PM BST) -- Two British men accused of laundering $105 million from the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam argued on Friday that their case belongs in the U.K. in the last day of their battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. Forum bar rules should prevent the extradition of the two men to the U.S. on money laundering and wire fraud charges, their lawyers have told a judge at a London court. (iStock.com/ludhi85) Counsel for Christopher Hamilton and Robert McDonald said so-called forum bar rules, which give judges the power to refuse extraditions in the interest of justice if most of the alleged wrongdoing or...

