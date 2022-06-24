PRA To Strike EEA Insurance Deals On Post-Brexit Regulation

By Martin Croucher (June 24, 2022, 3:16 PM BST) -- The Bank of England's insurance and banking regulatory arm has said that it is seeking agreements with overseas counterparts over the regulation of European insurers in the U.K. after a Brexit grace period ends. The Prudential Regulation Authority said in its annual report, published on Thursday, that it will share information with watchdogs in the European Economic Area, which includes all 27 European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. It allows the three states outside Europe to be part of the bloc's single market. EEA insurers operating in Britain have been allowed — since Brexit, at the beginning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS