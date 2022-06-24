Contractors Cop To Rigging Bids On Major Construction Deals

By Alex Baldwin (June 24, 2022, 6:28 PM BST) -- The antitrust enforcer said on Friday that it has provisionally found that contractors plotted to rig the bidding process for several construction deals worth over £150 million ($184 million), for work at places including a famous London department store and the University of Oxford. Contractors, including John F Hunt and Cantillon, admitted to conspiring to fix the outcome of 19 tender competitions for demolition and asbestos removal contracts, the Competition and Markets Authority said. Eight of the 10 companies investigated admitted to engaging in cover bidding, according to the CMA. This is a type of bid rigging in which companies illegally...

