New MPs' Group Tackles First Financial Regulatory Proposal

By Alex Davidson (June 24, 2022, 1:16 PM BST) -- A newly formed parliamentary subcommittee took its first task of scrutinizing proposed financial regulation on Friday, launching an investigation into proposals by a watchdog to simplify the prudential framework for smaller banks. The Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulation, made up of all members of the Commons Treasury Committee, is seeking responses from the finance sector on the Prudential Regulation Authority's "Strong and Simple Framework" proposals. The PRA's plain aims to simplify regulation while keeping individual firms financially stable. MPs are investigating whether there might be unforeseen consequences of a regulation that the PRA hopes will iron out any complexities arising...

