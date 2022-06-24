GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (June 24, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- A new report warned that cyberattacks threaten "catastrophic" harm to the country's utilities, financial systems and energy pipelines, and it urges the country to act now. And a House committee has accused the NFL, the Washington Commanders football team and the team owner of obstructing a sexual misconduct probe. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. GAO Wants US To Act On 'Catastrophic' Cyber Risk Cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure may "affect entire systems and result in catastrophic financial loss" beyond what can be covered by private insurance or government...

