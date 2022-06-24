Don't Miss It: Skadden, Weil Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (June 24, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Skadden-Led JAB Pays $1.4B For Pet Health Insurance Stake Guided by Skadden, JAB Holding Co. said June 20 it's buying all of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.'s interests in Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth Inc. for $1.4 billion. As part of the deal, Fairfax will receive $1.15 billion in cash and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS