NerdWallet To Acquire Consumer Debt Adviser In $120M Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 24, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Personal finance company NerdWallet has announced plans to acquire On The Barrelhead Inc., which describes itself as an artificial intelligence consumer debt adviser, in a deal valued at roughly $120 million. According to the late Thursday announcement, NerdWallet would pay $70 million in cash and $50 million in Class A shares valued at ​​$10.37 per share. The cash portion of the deal will come out of borrowings from NerdWallet's existing credit facility, and half of the shares would have a two-year lockup restriction, the personal finance said. In a statement, NerdWallet founder and CEO Tim Chen said the deal would help his...

