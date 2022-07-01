FDA Flexes Muscle On Juul and Nicotine, But At What Cost?

By Emily Field (July 1, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's moves at the end of June to limit nicotine in cigarettes and order Juul's e-cigarettes off the market won immediate applause from public health advocates, but some experts say the strategy may backfire by creating black markets. The actions follow a recent proposal to ban menthol in cigarettes and flavors in cigars, and the timing of the announcements led Bryan Haynes of Troutman Pepper, who represents tobacco companies, to sum up the FDA's new stance in one word: Prohibitionist. "[It] signals to me a fairly aggressive posture from new FDA leadership, Dr. [Robert] Califf," Haynes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS