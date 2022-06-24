DC Circ. Allows Groups To Defend EPA Turbine Standards

By Morgan Conley (June 24, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday permitted three environmental groups to defend the EPA's decision to lift a nearly two-decade-long pause on hazardous air pollutant standards governing certain stationary combustion turbines, a move challenged by Williams Cos. and TransCanada Pipeline. The D.C. Circuit granted Sierra Club, Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Healthy Gulf's motion to intervene in the appeal targeting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to lift a stay on air emission standards for the stationary combustion turbines that had been in place since 2004. Williams Companies Inc. and TransCanada Pipeline USA Ltd. contend EPA acted arbitrarily by abruptly expecting the industry...

