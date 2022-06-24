Dems Say Stronger Rules Needed After 'Meme Stock' Frenzy

By Elise Hansen (June 24, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Friday called for tighter regulations around how broker-dealers manage liquidity, saying that shortfalls in this area contributed to last year's "meme stock" turmoil. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, and Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who heads the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, released a report from the majority party's staff that called for more oversight of broker-dealers, particularly those that serve retail investors. The report examines how firms handled last year's "meme stock" trading frenzy, in which retail investors piled into a handful of stocks popularized on social media, such as GameStop...

