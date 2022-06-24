CIT Deals Blow To Soap Maker's Duty Evasion Challenge

By Alex Lawson (June 24, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade took a broad swipe at a California soap company's case looking to undo a ruling that it dodged duties on crucial imports from China Friday, ruling that the company has not moved quickly enough to correct the deficiencies in its court filings. In a brief opinion, CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann denied a request from Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps to correct the various shortcomings in its suit, which challenges a U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruling that the company was routing shipments of Chinese xanthan gum through India to avoid payment of duties on those...

