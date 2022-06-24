EPA Pitches Reporting Rules For Chemicals

By Clark Mindock (June 24, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced a proposal to require advance notice before manufacturers begin new uses for dozens of chemicals, marking the latest effort by the Biden administration to evaluate chemicals before they head to market. The EPA aims to expand the list of targeted chemicals in the Federal Register under its authority granted through the Toxic Substances Control Act, the statutory framework allowing the agency to restrict the manufacturing, processing and distribution of potentially toxic chemicals. The chemicals highlighted by the agency are used for a variety of purposes, including as additives for dishwashing cleaners or polymers...

