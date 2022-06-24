OCC's Veteran Examiner And Ex-Acting Chief To Retire

By Al Barbarino (June 24, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Friday that its senior deputy comptroller for supervision risk and analysis, who served briefly as acting comptroller last year, will retire from the agency after 36 years. Blake Paulson, who joined the OCC in 1986 as a community bank examiner and worked his way up to serve as acting comptroller, will retire effective Aug. 31. Paulson was acting comptroller beginning in January 2021 until current acting comptroller Michael J. Hsu took over the post in May 2021. Hsu subsequently led a reorganization that eliminated Paulson's role as chief operating officer and moved him into...

