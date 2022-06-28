TTAB Finds Education Co.'s 'Hi-Lo Solutions' TM Descriptive

By Tiffany Hu (June 27, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused to let an educational company register the term "Hi-Lo Solutions" for remedial e-books, finding that the term merely describes a well-known concept in the industry for highly interesting books for low reading levels. In a nonprecedential opinion issued Thursday, the TTAB affirmed an examining attorney's rejection of Saddleback Education Inc.'s trademark application for "Hi-Lo Solutions," which covers a range of digital and printed remedial publications, including e-books and guides. Notably, the TTAB said the term "Hi-Lo" only "describes reading material that is of high interest to readers but written for low readability or...

