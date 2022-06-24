Pa. Coal Co. Settles Sierra Club's Water Warming Lawsuit

By Morgan Conley (June 24, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and GenOn Power Midwest have reached an agreement to end litigation over a now-shuttered coal-fired facility in Pittsburgh, a deal that sees the environmental group collecting $140,000 from the company to cover its legal bills, according to a settlement filed Friday The agreement resolves the environmental group's suit alleging that the Cheswick Generating Station violated the federal Clean Water Act and the Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law by discharging warm wastewater that raised the temperature of the Allegheny River above the limits set in the plant's permits. The settlement notes GenOn has "denied, defended and disputed" the groups' claims...

