Hirshfeld To Join IP Boutique Schwegman Lundberg

By Britain Eakin (June 24, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Drew Hirshfeld, the former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office commissioner for patents who had filled in as the agency's interim director, is headed for a new role at intellectual property boutique Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner PA, the firm announced Friday. Hirshfeld will start at SLW on Monday as a principal after wrapping up his lengthy tenure at the USPTO on June 21. Hirshfeld performed the functions and duties of the USPTO director for more than a year after former Director Andrei Iancu stepped down in January 2021 and has been with the agency for nearly three decades. Hirshfeld told Law360 Friday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS