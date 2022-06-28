Fla. Legal Services Co. Says Ex-Partner Stole Trade Secrets

By Tracey Read (June 28, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Legal services company Veritas Legal Plan Inc. has accused a former business partner in a Florida federal court of illegally using its training, documents and customer list to become a competitor. Veritas filed suit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Freedom Legal Plans LLC. Both companies provide access to a network of attorneys for debt settlement, identity theft and credit monitoring services for a monthly fee. According to the suit, FLP President Robert Ainsworth signed an affiliate agreement in 2020 to market the Veritas program to individual consumers, but then began directly competing with...

