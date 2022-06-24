Pa. Feds Say 2 Attys Siphoned Legal Fees From Former Firm

By Lauren Berg (June 24, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Two personal injury attorneys are accused of resolving cases behind their former law firm partners' backs and pocketing thousands of dollars in legal fees for themselves, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania said Friday. Scott E. Diamond, 62, and Jesse M. Cohen, 42, who represented clients in personal injury and insurance subrogation matters at their former firm in Philadelphia, are charged with one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud after prosecutors accused them of secretly resolving cases and diverting the legal fees away from the firm and into their own accounts, according to the 12-page criminal information. From about...

