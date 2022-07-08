Legal Sector Adds 3K Jobs In June As Industry Rebounds

By Anna Sanders (July 8, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The legal industry added 3,000 jobs in June as employment in the sector continued to rebound after a slow start to the year, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Legal sector jobs grew just 0.25% last month, with seasonally adjusted employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing a preliminary total of 1,185,600 in June. That's up from a revised estimate of 1,182,600 in May and a 3.06% increase over the last year. New employment in the industry continued to bounce back two years after the coronavirus pandemic upended the business of law in...

