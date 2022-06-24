Vidal Sees More Fintiv Changes After Formal Rulemaking

By Britain Eakin (June 24, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Guidance issued earlier this week clarifying how the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should apply the controversial Fintiv precedent was intended to memorialize the PTAB's current practice around the policy while the agency prepares for formal rulemaking, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal told Law360 in an exclusive interview Friday. Vidal, who was sworn in to her post April 13, said the guidance wasn't meant to wholly address the more than 800 public comments the USPTO received on the precedent known as Fintiv, which allows the PTAB to deny patent reviews in some cases if parallel infringement litigation is at...

