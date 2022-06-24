RNC Tells DC Circ. Jan. 6 Panel's Subpoena Too Intrusive

By Dave Simpson (June 24, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Republican National Committee argued to the D.C. Circuit Friday that a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House select committee is too broad, urging the appellate court to block the bid for email campaign records and testimony from Salesforce.com, the RNC's software vendor. The RNC argues in its opening brief that the committee's attempt to acquire a trove of information about the internal activities of the Republican Party is not properly tailored as is required by the First Amendment and violates the party's right to privacy under the Fourth Amendment. "As a compelled disclosure of First Amendment protected material, the subpoena...

