GCs Wrangling With Tangled Fallout Of Roe's Demise

By Sue Reisinger (June 27, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to allow states to ban abortions — fraught with all the raw emotions attached to this issue — is also fraught with a multitude of legal risks for general counsel and their companies, ranging from possible criminal prosecution to civil suits to high-pressure proxy fights over political spending. The uncertainty for companies and their general counsel is further complicated by the varied laws that states are passing, according to Robin Fretwell Wilson, a law professor at the University of Illinois and director of its Institute of Government and Public Affairs. Wilson stressed that she was speaking...

