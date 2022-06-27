Irish Consumer Loans Bill Caps Cost Of Credit At 1% Weekly

By Joel Poultney (June 27, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- The Irish government will now cap the interest rate charged on consumer loans under reforms introduced to restrict the cost of credit, the finance department has said. The Consumer Credit (Amendment) Bill passed all Irish parliamentary stages and will see the Department of Finance set an interest rate of 1% per week to a maximum of 48% annually on the amount borrowed for cash loans, the government said Friday. Loans issued on a running account basis — similar to those tied to credit cards — will have a nominal interest rate of 2.83% per month. The move will also replace the...

