Tencent Shareholder Disposes Of $4B In Chinese E-Retailer

By Najiyya Budaly (June 27, 2022, 5:01 PM BST) -- Prosus NV said Monday that it has sold nearly $4 billion worth of stock in JD.com Inc., as the Chinese e-commerce giant does not form part of its strategic focus. Prosus, the international investment arm of South African internet group Naspers Ltd., said it sold nearly 132 million shares in JD.com, raising proceeds of $3.67 billion. Allen & Overy LLP is acting as Dutch legal adviser to Prosus and Naspers. Prosus, which is listed in Amsterdam and is a technology investor, said it received the shares in JD.com as interim dividends paid out to it by Tencent Holdings Ltd., a Chinese internet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS