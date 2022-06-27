Digital 9 To Pay £460M For 48% Stake In Network Provider

By Najiyya Budaly (June 27, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- Digital 9 Infrastructure said Monday that it will pay an estimated £459 million ($563 million) for a 48% stake in U.K.-based network service provider Arqiva Group from Canada Pension Plan. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC, which is listed on London's main market, said it will acquire 48.02% of voting shares in Arqiva Group Ltd. through £300 million in cash and a vendor loan note of £159.3 million. The note represents the element of the purchase price that the seller has agreed to defer. The digital investment trust will acquire the stake from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which first acquired a stake...

