UK Watchdog Ends Probe Of Vet Merger After Sale Promised

By Matthew Perlman (June 27, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer will not deepen its investigation into the completed £20.4 million ($27.8 million) acquisition of a veterinary chain after the buyer agreed to unload the business in response to the agency's concerns about the tie-up. The Competition and Markets Authority accepted an offer on Monday from CVS Group PLC to sell the eight veterinary practices it acquired last August with the purchase of Quality Pet Care, a chain better known as The Vet, according to the agency's case register. The move means the CMA will not have to advance the investigation to Phase 2 after flagging initial concerns...

