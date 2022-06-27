Ireland To Study Grant Deductions From COVID Claims

By Martin Croucher (June 27, 2022, 2:36 PM BST) -- Ireland has passed legislation that will expose whether insurers have been deducting state COVID-19 grants from business interruption claim settlements. The Insurance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 will require insurers to provide data to the Central Bank of Ireland on deductions from payouts. Political anger has been mounting elsewhere over reports that insurers are reducing the size of claims payouts if a business has received grants or other forms of financial support from the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Seán Fleming, minister for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, said the legislation — which was passed by the country's parliament on Thursday — would...

