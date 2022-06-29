Willkie Adds M&A Partner From French Boutique

By Ashish Sareen (June 29, 2022, 7:15 PM BST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has recruited an M&A specialist in Paris in a bid to boost its profile among corporate clients in the largely private equity-focused office. Fabrice Veverka — who is currently due to arrive from French firm Viguié Schmidt & Associés by September — will help upscale Willkie's corporate practice, Eduardo Fernandez, co-managing partner of the U.S. firm's Paris office, told Law360 Tuesday. Fernandez said that the Paris office has a strong focus on transactional work, which is heavily weighted toward private equity. He added that, while the firm is "really happy" to have the private equity practice...

