By Irene Madongo (June 27, 2022, 2:33 PM BST) -- Money transfer giant Wise announced on Monday that its chief executive, Kristo Käärmann, is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority after he appeared on a list of deliberate tax defaulters. Käärmann was charged a total of around £366,000 ($450,000) in penalties over a £720,495 tax bill for the 2017-18 financial year, which is the period of default, according to HM Revenue & Customs' website. The company's board launched an investigation following an announcement by the tax office in September 2021 with support from external legal counsel, the firm said. It added that the probe concluded in the fourth quarter of last...

