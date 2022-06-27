EU Watchdog Finds Concern Over ESG Ratings Transparency

By Alex Davidson (June 27, 2022, 6:27 PM BST) -- The European Union's securities watchdog published a letter on Monday to the bloc's executive arm, which highlighted the lack of transparency in how environmental, social and governance ratings are calculated. The European Securities and Markets Authority told the European Commission that feedback from respondents managing €7.3 trillion ($7.7 trillion) in assets has raised concerns that ESG ratings providers do not use detailed enough data or cover certain industries. The watchdog said respondents to a call for evidence in February 2022 strongly favor the possible introduction of EU-wide measures to limit misselling and misuse of ESG ratings. "We trust that you will...

