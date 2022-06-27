Jack Daniel's Hits Cider Co. With TM Suit

By Adam Lidgett (June 27, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Whiskey brand Jack Daniel's has launched a trademark infringement lawsuit in Tennessee federal court claiming a hard cider maker's "Jack's Hard Cider" brand is likely to confuse consumers. Jack Daniel's Properties Inc.'s Friday complaint targeted the Pennsylvania-based Atomic Dog Cidery LLC, saying Atomic Dog is the successor to the Hauser Estate Winery, which was the initial seller of Jack's Hard Cider. Jack Daniel's and the Hauser Estate had a deal in which Hauser could sell the cider if packaging met certain conditions, the complaint said. However, even though Atomic Dog knew about those obligations, it sold cans of the product in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS