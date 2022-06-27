Law Commission Weighs Driverless Car Insurance Woes

By Irene Madongo (June 27, 2022, 6:34 PM BST) -- The body in England responsible for reviewing laws is seeking views about the uncertainties surrounding remote driving rules, including potential insurance problems that could arise if driverless cars are taken over by bad actors. The Law Commission of England and Wales said in a paper published on Friday that current legislation is out of date since it is based on an assumption that a vehicle will be driven by a human. But remote driving, where a person outside a vehicle uses wireless connectivity to control it on a public road, raises new challenges, the commission said. The commission's public consultation closes...

