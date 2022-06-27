Credit Suisse Ordered To Pay $21.6M For AML Failings

By Silvia Martelli (June 27, 2022, 7:13 PM BST) -- Switzerland's top criminal court fined Credit Suisse 2 million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) Monday and ordered the bank to repay nearly $20 million for failing to take all the required measures to stop a large money-laundering scheme involving Bulgarian athletes and drug trafficking. The court, located in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona, ruled that the banking giant failed to prevent a major Bulgarian criminal organization from trafficking narcotics and laundering the proceeds of these activities between July 2007 and December 2008. Along with the $2.1 million fine, Credit Suisse will also have to pay $19.5 million in compensation to the...

