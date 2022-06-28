Insurers March On Treasury Over Solvency II Reform

By Martin Croucher (June 28, 2022, 12:07 PM BST) -- The government confirmed on Tuesday that it has met behind closed doors with representatives of the insurance industry as the country considers whether to break from the European Union on regulation for capital adequacy for the sector. Chancellor Rishi Sunak discussed with 10 top executives how changes to the Solvency II Directive could spur an "internationally competitive insurance market" in Britain, HM Treasury said. A full transcript of the meeting was not available. The meeting — attended by the chief executives of insurers including Aviva, Legal & General and Royal London, and representatives of the Association of British Insurers — took...

