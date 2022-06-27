Ex-Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Atty Joins Orrick

By Jack Rodgers (June 27, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A former senior policy and strategy counsel with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Office of Enforcement has moved to Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP after a brief stint with O'Melveny & Myers LLP. Melissa Guidorizzi joins Orrick as a partner following a little more than a year as an O'Melveny counsel, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joins Orrick's financial technology, blockchain and virtual currency group, and is the 12th partner to join the firm's Washington, D.C., office since the beginning of 2021, the firm said in a statement Monday. Guidorizzi has a range of experience working at firms such as...

