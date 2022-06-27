MoFo Elects Corporate Leader As New Firm Chair

By Xiumei Dong (June 27, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP said Monday that it has elected corporate partner Eric McCrath as the firm's new chair, succeeding longtime leader Larren Nashelsky as he steps down this fall. Nashelsky, who joined Morrison Foerster as a partner in 1999, has served as chairman of the San Francisco-headquartered law firm since 2012. He will remain a partner of the firm after he passes the reins to McCrath on October 3, the firm said. "Over the past decade, Larren, working closely with our executive leadership team, has overseen a period of phenomenal success for the firm, driven by the strategic needs of our...

